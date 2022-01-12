SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Frederick Raymond Eugene Davis, 37, passed away November 27, 2021, as the result of a tragic car accident outside of Green River, Utah.
He was born February 5, 1984, in Yuma, Colorado, to Suzanne Horning and Kent Davis. His childhood was spent in the communities of Johnstown, Colorado, and Paonia, Colorado. He was active throughout his school years, participating in student government, theater productions, artistic endeavors, soccer, baseball, and football. Frederick graduated from Roosevelt High School in 2002. As a natural-born leader, his special brand of brilliance shown through every enterprise he undertook. This included obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant as part of the Special Forces, Green Berets, during his military career.
Following a medical discharge, Frederick was awarded a BBA from the University of Dubuque, an MBA summa cum laude from the University of Dubuque, and a JD, Doctor of Law from Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver. He remained active in his sense of duty and service as an acting President of the Student Veterans of Affairs while at Sturm Law and was intricately involved with the Veterans Advocacy Project (VAP) in Denver. At the center of his generous heart was his family. Frederick and April Joy (Long) were married in December 2006. She and their two children, Ethan and Juliet, have always been precious to him, his pride and joy. He was a caring, loving brother, devoted son, and grandson. Frederick’s giving spirit was seen in his commitment to assisting veterans in hardship, tutoring a student, lending a hand to community efforts, and being a devoted friend. Always a stylish dresser and an individual with caviar taste, he would roll up his shirt sleeves to help anyone in need.
Survivors include his wife, April and son Ethan and daughter Juliet, all of Santa Clarita, CA. He is also survived by his mother, Suzanne Rieder of Paonia, CO, and father, Kent Davis and step-mother, Carrie Davis of Johnstown, CO: a brother, Alexander Rieder of Johnstown, a brother, Grayson Rieder (and wife Kyla) of Johnstown, a sister, Kirsten Davis of Lincolnshire, IL. and a brother, Morgan Rieder (and wife River) of Loveland, his grandmother, Anne Every of Paonia, CO and grandmother, Sandra Davis of Johnstown, CO. He is also survived by two aunts: Claire Messing (and husband Daniel) of Falls Church, VA, Anne Peralta, of Tucson, AZ and two uncles Jeff Davis (and wife Jennifer) of Greeley, CO and Craig Horning of Ft. Collins, Co, as well a nephew, Xavier Rieder and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Fred Ullmann, grandfather Donald Davis, and his grandmother, Edith (Johnny) Ullmann.
Services will be held on January 29, 2022, at the Johnstown Cemetery, 23101 Co Rd 13, Johnstown, CO 80534, at 2:00 p.m. At 5:00 p.m. a reception will follow the graveside service at C. B. & Potts at the Collindale Golf Course, 1441 E Horsetooth Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525. All are welcome for conversation and food.