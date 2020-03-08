LaVonne J. “Bonnie” Ferguson, age 68, of Dubuque, Iowa, completed her earthly journey on February 28, 2020, at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque.
To honor Bonnie’s life, her Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 12 (noon) until 2 p.m. at Steeple Square, 101 East 15th Street in Dubuque. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., with Reverend Dianne Christopher officiating. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Bonnie’s family.
Bonnie was born on November 11, 1951, in Dubuque, a daughter to Norman C. and Janet A. (Oakley) Gerstkamp. She decided at an early age that she wanted to devote her life to helping others, and that mission could definitely be completed as a Registered Nurse. She started her career at Finley Hospital and closed it at Mercy Hospital, when the health issues related to her advanced Multiple Sclerosis made retirement a necessity.
Bonnie chose to build her life with James P. “Jim” Ferguson, and the two of them were united in marriage on August 2, 1975, and blessed with two children to raise and nurture. Her devotion to her family was uncompromising and her commitment to loving them whole-heartedly was unceasing, even from her bedside. She was always happy to offer her advice and cared very deeply about the well-being of those she loved.
Bonnie loved to dance when she was still able and any opportunity to cut loose was always a welcomed one. She also enjoyed a little quiet time in her days and her favorite activity was sitting outside reading a sci-fi or romance novel. Bonnie also enjoyed watching the birds play on their feeders year-round, but during the Christmas season, you would surely find her eyes glued to the Hallmark Channel. Bonnie was as kind and sweet as they come, but she wasn’t shy in letting you know if you got on her bad side; her patience enduring, her compassion endless, her wit was as quick as they come. She discovered immense satisfaction in helping others in her earlier years, only to discover in her later years that the simple capacity to accept that same help from others was going to be essential. Her heart had more love to give than we had ever realized and the inspiration and memories she now leaves behind will continue to spill over into the legacy she was faithfully building over her 68 year journey. We find ourselves holding broken hearts today as Bonnie has been called home now, but we know that she is finally free from her earthly burdens and thankfully we’ll have another chance to hear her tender voice once again in perfect glory. Thank you Bonnie, for showing us how to live with the crosses we must bear, and may peace be yours until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Bonnie include her loving husband, James “Jim” Ferguson, Dubuque, IA; her adored children, Carrie (Aaron) Pozdol, Cedar Rapids, IA, and Matthew (Diana) Ferguson, Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Ava Pozdol and Charles Pozdol; her sister, Norma (Sam) Sanchez, Dubuque, IA; along with numerous extended family, friends and neighbors.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Gerstkamp, in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, a LaVonne J. “Bonnie” Ferguson memorial fund has been established.
Bonnie’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sunnycrest and Hospice of Dubuque for all of the compassionate and comforting care they have provided to Bonnie and her family. It’s angels like you who make it possible for our broken hearts to find peace as we say farewell for now to our own angel. May God bless all of you for your kindness and ministry in serving and helping others!
