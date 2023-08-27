Daryl Francis Neyens, 73, of Dubuque, died August 25, 2023 at home.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am Monday, August 28, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Daryl will follow at 11:00 am Monday, August 28, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon David Roth officiating.
Daryl was born on March 27, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Paul T. Neyens and Ursula M. (Zbornik) Klocke. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1972 and from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1975. On August 2, 1974, he married Barbara K. Runde in Platteville, WI. He retired from the University of Texas before moving back to Dubuque in 2017. He was a member of the Dubuque Moose Lodge 355, where he enjoyed an occasional good hand in poker. He also enjoyed keeping up on current events, especially politics, reading a good John Sandford novel, volunteering at the National River Museum and Aquarium, crossword puzzles, and long conversations with friends and family.
Daryl is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara; his mother, Ursula of Blanco, TX; brothers Mark (Barb) Neyens of Dubuque; Bruce Neyens of Fitchburg, TX; Kurt (friend Rene) Neyens of Cedar Rapids; Jude (friend Kristen) Neyens of Dubuque; and Neil (Lucy) Neyens of Blanco, TX; a sister Rita (Philip) Peavy of Austin, TX; brothers-in-law Bob (Jean) Runde of Hazel Green; Charles (Cindy) Runde of Platteville; and John (Cami) Runde of Panama; sisters-in-law Linda (Charles) Hignite of Deerfield Beach, FL; Susan (Steve) Wyborny of Mason City; Ellen Asmussen of Dubuque; Laura (Patrick) Murphy of Richland Center; and Ann (fiancé Dan) Neis of Lancaster; and too many nieces and nephews to fit in a single column.
He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Gary.