GALENA, Ill. — William F. Coty, 86, of Galena and formerly Chicago, IL, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena. Military honors will be accorded graveside by VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193 of Galena.
He was born January 31, 1936, in Chicago, IL, the son of John and Mary Coty. Bill attended Our Lady of Sorrows Grammar School and graduated from St. Mel’s High School both in Chicago. Following graduation, he was drafted and served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. He was united in marriage to Margaret M. Polzin on May 6, 1967, at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Chicago and she preceded him in death on February 28, 2011. Bill served as a Chicago Police Officer until his retirement. He loved western movies and his pets. Bill was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears Fan.
His children survive him, Michael Coty, Angela Coty, and Lou (Amy) Coty, three grandchildren, Brandon, Logan, and Jenna Coty, and his beloved companion, Buffy “Fluffy”.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife.
A special thank you goes out to Bill’s special McDonald’s club, Dr. Vandigo, Midwest Medical Center, the incredible people at Hospice of Dubuque, and amazing caregivers Amy Hendricks and Margo Pink. Bill Coty will be missed forever, but we know he will live in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. With warm regards, The Coty Family.
The family requests donations are made to Hospice of Dubuque, St. Judes, or the Dubuque Humane Society in memory of Bill. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com
