GALENA, Ill. — William F. Coty, 86, of Galena and formerly Chicago, IL, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena. Military honors will be accorded graveside by VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193 of Galena.

