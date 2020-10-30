DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Shirley A. Pins, 90, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, surrounded by family at her home.
Visitation will be held 9-10:30 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Herb Pins will officiate and Deacon Roger Riesberg will assist.
Shirley was born September 7, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Mark and Rose (McFarland) Anglin Sr. She married William R. Dunne on September 19, 1953. They had three children, Kevin, Karen and Steven. William died October 5, 1959. Shirley later married George A. Pins on February 10, 1962. They moved to Dyersville and had two children, Gregory and Patricia.
She attended St. Joseph’s Academy in Dubuque and then went on to become a registered nurse at Mercy School of Nursing. She graduated in 1951. She began working in Evanston, Illinois, and later at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. Shirley was one of the original nurses at the Dyersville Community Hospital where she worked until she retired.
Shirley loved to crochet, bake, play cards, make puzzles and play bingo with her friends. She always had time to play “one more game” with the grandkids before going home.
Survivors include her children: Kevin (Sue) Dunne, of Luling, LA, Karen (Steve) Zimmerman, of Verona, WI, Steve Dunne, of Dyersville, Gregory (Jenee) Pins, of Fredericksburg, VA, Patricia (Fiance, Victor Shane) Brunet, of Bartlett, IL; 11 grandchildren: William Dunne, Sarah Bergeron, Emily, Erin, and Katie Zimmerman, Jonathon, Kyle and Patrick Pins, Taylor Wisnewski, Trevor and Tori Brunet; seven great grandchildren: Lucas, Sophia, and Nicolas Dunne, Aubrie and Grayson Bergeron, Peyton and Penelope Wisnewski; in-laws: Doris Pins, of Dyersville, Eldora Pins, of Manchester, Eileen Pins and Rita (Dunne) Gavin, both of Dyersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands: William Dunne and George Pins; siblings: Mark (Pat) Anglin Jr., Jeanette (Daniel) Lanser, Harriet (Ronald) Curtis; and many in-laws.
The family would like to thank her friends and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
