Jacquie was born on August 12, 1925, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Melvin F. and Severina M. (O’Neill) Weitz.
When Jacquie was 17 years old she entered the Dominican Congregation from Dubuque on September 6, 1942. She was received into the Order on February 2, 1944, and received the habit of the Order and the name Cinthia. She made her first profession on February 3, 1945, and then withdrew from the Congregation on October 17, 1957. She studied and taught all over the world including in Fribourg, Switzerland, 11 years in the Yukon, Alberta and Ottawa, Canada. She attended the Dominican University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts from Rosary College of Arts and Sciences and her Doctorate from Universitas Ottaviensis, quite an accomplishment for a woman of her era. She passionately put her knowledge to use helping the Native people of Canada gain control over the education of their people. She was the co-author of a policy statement “Indian Control of Indian Education”, helping them to preserve and develop their Indian identity, their languages and their cultures.
She embraced her life in Canada and even traveled to Russia in 1972 to cheer on the Canadian hockey team as they defeated the mighty Russians in The Summit Series. She was a ground-breaking woman, far ahead of her time. The work she has done throughout the years to help those in need has improved the lives of countless individuals. Jacquie was kind, sweet and generous and will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Those left to cherish Jacquie’s memory include her 7 nieces and nephews, Jym Ganahl, Columbus, OH, Jackie (Jack) Williams, Dubuque, IA, Jeff (Chris) Ganahl, Bloomington, MN, John (Rae Kaiser) Ganahl, Madison, WI, Jeanne (Glenn) Lindberg, Grafton, WI, Joe (Elaine) Ganahl, Brookings, SD and Julie (Brian) Ostermann, Manhattan, KS; her 18 great nieces and great nephews; Lindsey (Mike) Savakinas, Lauren (Jason) Mays, Aaron (Billi) Williams, Adam Williams, Jenny (Dave) Krenn, Angie Ganahl, Matt (Jen) Ganahl, Ross (Erika) Zahour, Katie Zahour, Molly (Dan) Jagla, Julie (Thomas) Leja, Morgan Ganahl, Tim Ganahl, Jessica Ganahl, Robbie Ostermann, John Ostermann, Emily Ostermann, Aloera Ostermann; and her 19 great great-nieces and great great-nephews; Aidan, Asher, Elise, Adeline, Liora, Liran and Severina Jo Mays, Cole, Connor and Corrin Williams, Evelyn Williams, Carly, Evan, Bennett and Kellen Krenn, Jackson and Alex Ganahl, Logan and Aubrie Zahour, Amelia and Jacquelyn Rose Leja and Adley Jagla.
Jacquie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Nadeyne “Dee” (Robert “Bob”) Ganahl; and a great-nephew, Ryan Ganahl.
