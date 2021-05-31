Peter D. Beaves, East Dubuque, Ill. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Thomas J. Blaser, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the funeral home.
Joyce K. Bottoms, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Indian Room at Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
Robert A. Clark, Dubuque — Visitation: 12 to 1 p.m. today, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Services: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Francis R. Dailey, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the funeral home.
Dorothy E. Frick, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, Holy Ghost Church. Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the church.
John T. Graf, Minneapolis, Minn. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, Church of the Resurrection. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the church.
Edward P. Jansen, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Teresa M. Joens, Marion, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque, Ill.
Alberta E. Milestone, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 at the church.
Nona R. Nigg, Bloomington, Minn. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Pauline M. Rieck, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, Garnavillo Community Cemetery. Services: graveside, 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2.
Richard J. Shanahan, Springville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, Murdoch Funeral Home, Marion, Iowa. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, St. Isidore Catholic Church, Springville.
Roger W. Svoboda, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Rita J. Tracy, Kieler, Wis. — Burial: 12 p.m. (noon), Sunday, June 6, Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery, Kieler. Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Haudenshield Funeral Home, Cuba City, Wis.
Leona T. Wegmann, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.