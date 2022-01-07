Jean M. Fassbinder, 62, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Raphael Cathedral, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.

