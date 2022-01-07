Jean M. Fassbinder Telegraph Herald guest866 Jan 7, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jean M. Fassbinder, 62, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Raphael Cathedral, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Mineral Point rocked after two firefighters die in crash A life remembered: Dubuque teacher opened students' eyes 2 Mineral Point firefighters die in crash responding to wreck Police: Dubuque gambler wrote note demanding cash, saying he was armed Flashback Friday: Fire destroys Dubuque County factory 25 years ago