Joan Barry, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on May 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born in Cassville, Wisconsin and was the youngest daughter of Fred and Mary (Oswald) Maiden who relocated their large family to Dubuque while Joan was still a toddler.
Joan was blessed to have met the love of her life at a young age, Bernard D. Barry Sr., and they soon married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque on February 11, 1956. Their shared dream of having a large family quickly followed as they were blessed with seven children. Their very active life with family and friends included family camping trips, summers on the river, exploring near and far on their motorcycle, and as their boys started their own families, they traveled throughout the United States and Europe to visit them. Their retirement years allowed them the opportunity to fulfill another dream of visiting 48 states, Canada and Mexico while they traveled for over 20 years in their RV.
Prior to her retirement, Joan was employed as a food services manager for multiple locations within the Dubuque Community School system from 1975 until 1998. Recently, Joan learned that her GGG-Grandfather fought in the American Revolution and was recently accepted into the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Most significantly this year, Bernie and Joan celebrated 67 years of marriage and devotion to each other.
Joan is preceded in death by her only daughter Brenda and her eldest son Bernard Jr.. Her memory will be cherished by her husband and best friend Bernie, her 5 sons and their wives, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private service with internment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, MercyOne Hospital, Medical Associates, and Hospice of Dubuque for the compassionate care she received. A special thank you to Dr. Andrea Ries for many decades of exceptional medical care and friendship that she treasured greatly.
Private family burial was in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa assisted the family.
