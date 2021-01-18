Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Jerry L. Adams Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque.
Heather Rae Gobrecht, Dodgeville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, Wis.
Donna M. Goerdt, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today at the church. Burial to follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.
Augustin G. Mormann, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, St. Patrick Parish Center, Colesburg.
Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22 at the Parish Center.
Dianne M. Sieverding, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque. Burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dubuque.