GALENA, Ill. — Marie M. Robbins, 89, of Galena, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at St. Rose Church in Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Family and friends may call from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Marie was born on March 8, 1933, in Smelser Township, Wisconsin, the daughter of Henry and Margaret (Schnieder) Holt. She attended Model School and graduated from Cuba City High School in 1950. She attended Mercy School of Nursing and graduated in 1953. Her first job was the opening of Cuba City Hospital with Doctor King. Marie married John Robbins on August 25, 1956 at St. Rose Church in Cuba City.
Marie and John moved to Dayton, Ohio. She worked for an ENT doctor as his office nurse. They then moved to Park Forest, Illinois, and Marie worked at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights. They moved to Mount Prospect, Illinois where Marie worked at Holy Family Hospital. Marie and John adopted a baby boy and a baby girl from Cradle Association. Eventually, they moved to Cleveland, Ohio for three years and then Palatine, Illinois. Marie worked at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Later, she worked at Plum Grove Nursing Home in Palatine before they moved to Apple Valley, Minnesota where she worked at Ebenezer Nursing Home.
Marie was a wonderful person. She was friendly and caring to all. She loved to play bridge and host dinner parties.
Survivors include her husband, John Robbins, Galena; two children, Jeff (Rachel) Robbins, Cuba City, WI and Julie (Brad) Huber, Brooklyn Park, MN; and a granddaughter, Katelyn Huber.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Delores (Orlin) Lowery and Rose (Urban) Timmerman; and a brother, Earl (Eileen) Holt.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Vandigo, the staff at Midwest Senior Center and Hospice of Dubuque.
