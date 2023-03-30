Donna Lou (Brooks) Jacobsmeier of Dubuque, Iowa received her wings into eternal life with our Lord and Savior on March 28, 2023 surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1st, 2023, at the Church of the Nativity with Fr. Andy Upah officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45 p.m.
Donna, daughter of Robert and Eunice (Kartman) Brooks, was born on March 25, 1948, at Finley Hospital. She married the love of her life, Joseph Jacobsmeier on August 28, 1965 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Recommended for you
During Donna’s childhood, she loved waterskiing and roller skating. After marriage, Joe and Donna were foster parents for many years while raising their own children, Ron and Dawn.
Donna worked as a CNA in nursing homes and ran an in-home childcare through her younger years.
Later, she worked as a housekeeper in a local hotel. She earned her way up to Head of Housekeeping where she was an amazing leader and mentor/ role model to many young ladies. Some of whom she is still friends with today.
Joe and Donna loved camping, fishing, traveling to see waterfalls in Minnesota and Maine.
Some of their proudest moments, later in life, were helping to fundraise for the Veterans Memorial Plaza and volunteer for the food pantry.
Donna enjoyed every chance she could get to spend time with family and friends. She loved watching all the Grand and Great Grandchildren play and have fun.
Those of us that Donna left behind will miss her dearly. We will especially miss her smiles and warm hugs. Included are her son Ron Jacobsmeier and his Fiancé Sue Rudiger, and her daughter Dawn Knockel and boyfriend Jon Dudik. Her granddaughters Alyssa (Andrew) Schmidt, Linzy Knockel (Dillon Schaller), Emily (Christian) Jacobs, Natalie Jacobsmeier and Amanda Knockel. Step-grandsons, Tanner and Bryce Rudiger; great-grandchildren Hayden Jacobsmeier, Remington, Eli, Ivy and River Jacobs, Parker, Riley and Briggs Schmidt; her sister Barb Everland; brothers Ron (Judy) Brooks and Tom (Molly) Brooks; brother-in-law John (Judy) Jacobsmeier, along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Joe Jacobsmeier; her parents Robert and Eunice Brooks, father and mother-in-law Gregory and Mary Jacobsmeier; her brother Mark Brooks; brothers-in-law David Lamour, Bernard Jacobsmeier, and Jim Everland; sisters-in-law Bernice Williamson and Ginger (Agnes) Naderman and her grandmother Lela Kartman.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Dubuque Food Pantry in memory of Donna.
Many thank you Stonehill Care Center for their warm care; also to Donna’s favorite nurse Steve Day at Finley Hospital; and lastly to the University of Iowa Hospital for the amazing care over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.