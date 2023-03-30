Donna Lou (Brooks) Jacobsmeier of Dubuque, Iowa received her wings into eternal life with our Lord and Savior on March 28, 2023 surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1st, 2023, at the Church of the Nativity with Fr. Andy Upah officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45 p.m.

