Phyllis A. Anderson, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Margaret M. Beaves, East Dubuque, Ill. — Service: Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Larry Borcherding, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Jude T. Brashaw, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Richard F. Cook, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington.
Harlan W. Donath, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 at the funeral home.
Juanita K. Droessler, Dubuque — Service: Mass of Christian burial, 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Linda F. Erickson, Platteville, Wis. — Service: Celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, April 29, Platteville Golf & Country Club.
Eugene V. Majeski, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, New Hope Assembly of God Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Catherine Manternach, Odessa, Fla. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m., Saturday, April 30, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Marc A. Reichenberger, Menomonee Falls, Wis. — Visitation: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, St. Dominic Catholic Parish, Brookfield, Wis. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Daniel Reifsteck, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
JoAnn E. Schlecht, Bellevue — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Helen M. Schmidt, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Kurt J. Sherman, Oak Creek, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, St. Stephen Catholic Church, Oak Creek. Service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Gary J. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Holy Family Church, New Melleray. Service: Noon today at the church.
Harriet M. Snyder, McHenry, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, McHenry Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Church of Holy Apostles, McHenry. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Joanne M. Stelpflug, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Gerald Thalhamer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. Service: noon on May 7 at the funeral home.
Curtis H. Troester, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel. Service: to follow at noon on May 7 at the funeral home.
Scott M. Vosberg, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: will follow Friday at the funeral home.
Patricia K. Wemett, Dubuque — Service: Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Church.
Jeffrey P. Wright, Cascade — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Cornerstone Church, Cascade.