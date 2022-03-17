Harry G. Blackbourn, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Raymond L. Harwick, Scales Mound, Ill. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Scales Mound Holy Trinity Cemetery. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Saturday, The Old School Saloon, Scales Mound.
Violet A. Jennings, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Diane M. Lynch, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Helen K. McLaughlin, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, Church of the Resurrection.
Mary E. Mormann, Farley, Iowa — Vigil service: 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Farley. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the church.
Tori M. O’Meara, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2295 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Walter J. Pitz, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Carolyn M. Rogers, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.