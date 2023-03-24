ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Mark E. Bader, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away from ALS on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his residence; his wife of 42 years by his side playing his favorite Beatles station.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the services on Sunday. Memorials may be made to the River Bend Food Bank, the ALS Association Iowa Chapter or to the North Lakeland Discovery Center, Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin.
Mark was born November 2, 1957 in St. Ann, Missouri, the youngest son of Charles & Patricia (Alexander) Bader. He was raised in Mendota, Illinois.
He met Julie A. Drennan at Danville Junior College in 1977, and after graduating from Bradley University, married her on July 26, 1980 in Bismarck, Illinois.
They have three children, Erin (Randy) Ewoldt of Savoy, Illinois, Laura (Paul) Connell of Bloomington, Minnesota and Adam (Steph) Bader of Ankeny, Iowa.
Mark began his 38 ½ year career at John Deere in 1980 in Davenport then Dubuque before receiving his MBA at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Afterwards he moved to Moline, Alpharetta and Waterloo, before retiring at John Deere Headquarters in Moline.
He loved traveling with family, seeing live music and spending as much time as possible with his six grandchildren, especially at his cabin in Winchester, Wisconsin.
Mark is survived by his wife, Julie; his three children and their spouses; his grandchildren, Isaac, Luke, Josephine, Penelope, Claire and Henry; his sisters, Margaret Beetz, Port Charlotte, Florida, Barb (Steve) Schmitt, Mendota, Illinois; his brother, Jim; his in-laws, Karen Drennan and Gerald (Nancy) Drennan, Troy (Jana) Drennan and Kristi (Jim) Wagle, all of Danville, Illinois and Jim (Sandy) Nern of Somonauk, Illinois; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law, Lori Nern; and his nephew, Matthew Beetz.
