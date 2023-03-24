ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Mark E. Bader, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away from ALS on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his residence; his wife of 42 years by his side playing his favorite Beatles station.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the services on Sunday. Memorials may be made to the River Bend Food Bank, the ALS Association Iowa Chapter or to the North Lakeland Discovery Center, Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin.

