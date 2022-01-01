Illa K. Adams, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, First Congregational United Church of Christ. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Patricia A. Audetat, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Donna M. Balk, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Jean A. Boots, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Marilyn A. Brehm, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Immaculate Conception Parish Center. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
James J. Cloos, Springbrook, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Richard J. Davison, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Lorraine M. Hirsch, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Stanley A. Holmbo, Sabula, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.
Alvin J. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Ione M. Konrardy, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, Church of the Nativity.
Michael Ripple, Des Moines — Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, St. Matthias Catholic Church, Cascade, Iowa.
Donald W. Saeugling, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Farley, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Julie Schlueter, Hiawatha, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Marilyn VanOstrand, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m., with a parish rosary service at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque; and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
James A. Wolf, Bankston, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, St. Clement Catholic Church, Bankston.