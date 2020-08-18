Melvin Paul “Mick” Freisinger, 70, of Dubuque, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque, after many months of health issues related to heart surgery and an unfortunate automobile accident.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 6:30 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. A private graveside service for Melvin will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. Patrick Cemetery, Colesburg, with Father Haugen as the Celebrant.
Mick was born on April 1, 1950, son of Paul “Dutch” and Darlene (Clemen) Freisinger. He married Sandy Thein on September 14, 1968, at St. Michaels Parish in Garber, IA.
Mick was employed at John Deere for 30 years retiring in 2001. He then delivered for several companies for several years which he loved. (Thank you, Georgia and Mark). Mick loved hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. He was an accomplished woodworker and spent many hours in his shop. He also enjoyed family time.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy; and three of their children, Craig, Robin (Ryan) and Aaron; eight grandchildren, Alisha (Aaron), Russell, Sam, Jordan, Logan, Jalyn, Nolan and Val; three beautiful great-granddaughters; his loving siblings, Jack (Deb) Freisinger, Barb Duccini, Clarence (Joyce) Freisinger, Amy Richard, Joyce Freisinger, Darlene (Rich) Spangler, Mary Freisinger, Paul (Mary) Freisinger, David Freisinger, Charlie (Tammy) Freisinger; and his best friend and cat, Kiki.
Besides his parents, Paul and Darlene, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Chelle, who passed away in 2012; his brother, Ronald; a great friend and brother-in-law, Terry Duccini; a nephew, Jeff Galle; a sister-in-law, Karen Freisinger; and son-in-law, Randy Kay.
Thank you, Jack, for “hosting” daily coffee sessions, Paramount for getting him home, to the phenomenal staff at Ennoble for their excellent care during his multiple stays, and to Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care in his last days.
“I just want to go home....”
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.