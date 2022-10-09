MIDDLETON, Wis. — Ruth M. Hutchison, age 92, of Middleton, WI, transitioned from this life to life eternal on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Middleton, WI as a result of progressive dementia.
Ruth was born February 12, 1930 in Oak Park, IL, and raised on a farm in Joy, IL. She graduated from the University of Dubuque in 1952 where she received a degree in elementary education. For the next four years she taught elementary school in Savanna, IL, and at Irving Elementary School in Dubuque, IA. In 1968, Ruth received a Master’s Degree in education from Clarke College, and for more than two decades she served as a public school administrator with the Dubuque Community School District. Ruth developed language arts curriculum for kindergarten — sixth grade students and loved helping teachers teach writing and reading. In 1948 Ruth met and later married the love of her life, Rhys Hutchison, and the two shared a wonderful life together until his passing in 2002. During that time, Ruth and Rhys raised their family in Dubuque, where they lived until 1999 when the two relocated to the Madison, WI area. Throughout her husband’s 30-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Ruth provided exceptional and compassionate care. Known for her gracious and engaging personality, Ruth was multi-talented. She won piano performance awards as a youth, was a skilled gardener and cook, a highly respected school administrator, an artist, and a loving grandmother. She also enjoyed reading mysteries, socializing, and volunteering as a grief counselor for the Agrace- Don and Marilyn Anderson HopiceCare Center of Madison. A person of deep faith, Ruth sought ways to serve others and grow in her faith throughout her life. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dubuque for 50 years, where she was an ordained deacon and elder, and served on committees of the John Knox Presbytery. In her later years, Ruth was an equally engaged member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Madison. Ruth loved living in the Attic Angel Community in Middleton, WI for the last 14 years of her life. She volunteered to visit infirmed residents and welcomed new residents, putting them at ease with her gracious hospitality. She was well loved by the nurses, staff and volunteers at the Attic Angels community and she will be missed by many. Nancy wishes to express her gratitude to the staff at Attic Angels and the amazing Agrace hospice team and volunteers who provided such compassionate end-of-life care.
Ruth was preceded in death by her mother Irma, and her husband Rhys.
She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Gordon) Enderle of Middleton, WI, and her son, Phillip (Chong Hwa) Hutchison of Lexington, KY; her grandchildren Jacqueline and Rhys Enderle of Boston, MA; and beloved nieces and nephews.
A service in celebration of Ruth’s life will be held in Madison at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Segoe Rd, on Saturday, October 15th at 2:00 pm, followed by a reception.
Family asks that in lieu of flowers, a contribution in Ruth’s memory may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or the Agrace Foundation 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison WI 53711.
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, (608) 249-6758. Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.
