CUMMING, Iowa — After a long and joyful life, Mary Kathryn Beschen passed away in her home surrounded by her family on April 29, 2022. She entered this world August 17, 1932, in Bellevue, IA, joining the family of Wilfred and Hilda Till. She was the eldest of five siblings, Buddy Till, Marlene Hilgendorf, Darla Krause, Jerry Till, and Linda Bednarz. Although the family farmed until Mary was 18, they also started two businesses during her high school years. One was Till’s Cash and Carry in Bellevue and the other, Till’s Garage, which still exists today. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1950. While she worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Bellevue Memorial Hospital, she met Raymond J. Beschen, who had just returned from his tour in the Korean Conflict with pneumonia. As she recalled, when she entered his room she told him he was “her first victim,” but he turned out to be the love of her life. They married April 10, 1956 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Mary and Ray were blessed with five children, Kathy (Jim) Bauerly, Joe (Deb) Beschen, Shirley (Stan) Hachmann, Jon (Jen Gallagher) Beschen, and Tom (Karin) Beschen. They also enjoyed 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, and especially loved attending as many of the grandchildren’s activities as possible, whenever and wherever they were performing. They retired to Dubuque in 1994. They were active in the Old House Enthusiasts Club and volunteered at the Grand Opera House and Bell Tower Theater. Mary also enjoyed socializing with the friends she made at the YMCA. Ray passed away in 2013. Mary was known for her great cooking and knitting talents. Her cherry bars were always a favorite. She sole-handedly transformed miles and miles of yarn into afghans and Christmas tree skirts. Her gigantic Christmas stockings, which took many weeks to complete, were highly coveted works of art. Friends and family will always treasure her labors of love, along with fond memories of Mary. Funeral Mass will take place at 1:00 pm on June 3, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at Irish Settlement (3396 155th St. Cumming, Iowa). A Celebration of Life will follow at Walnut Woods State Park Lodge. Condolences for Mary’s family may be left at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Mary K. Beschen
Kay Brimeyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today