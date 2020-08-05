Raymond J. Collins, PhD., 92, of Bethany Home in Dubuque, passed away on July 31, 2020, at Bethany Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph the Worker Church on Saturday, August 8 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Jim Goerand officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. No public visitation will be held; a live stream of the funeral Mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Masks are required if attending Mass.
Ray was born May 30, 1928 and grew up on a farm near Zwingle. His parents were Roy and Katie (Laughlin) Collins. After attending elementary schools in the Zwingle area, he graduated with highest distinction from St. Columbkille’s High School. During the last semester of his senior year he took college courses at Loras College. He earned a B.A. maxima cum laude (Loras College), a M.S. (The Catholic University of America) and a Ph.D. (The University of Minnesota), all in mathematics.
Ray enjoyed teaching mathematics and interacting with students on the college level. His teaching career began at Loras College in Dubuque, IA. In 1973 he joined the Mathematics Department of Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH. As an associate professor, Ray was awarded tenure in 1976. He served as chairperson of the Mathematics and Computer Science Department 1979-1982. From 1990-1992 he was Project Director of a National Science Foundation funded project for the effective use of the computer in the teaching of calculus. In 1994 Ray retired from Xavier University as Professor Emeritus of Mathematics.
On December 21, 1973, Ray married Patricia (Pat) L. Monnens at St. Barbara’s Church in Northern Kentucky. Ray and Pat lived for many years in the Cincinnati area. In 2010 Ray and Pat moved to the Bethany Retirement Center in Dubuque, Iowa. This brought them closer to their families in Iowa and Minnesota. In 2014 Ray was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
While in Cincinnati, they were active members of the Territorial Parish whose worship center (Bellarmine Chapel) and offices are located on the Xavier University campus. Since moving to Dubuque, they were members of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.
During his retirement, Ray worked on several small mathematical projects and continued to be active in gardening, flower-growing and carpentry around their home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; parents, Roy and Katie Collins; brothers, Loras (Catherine) and Jim; sisters-in-law, Audrey Runda, Marion Monnens, Jean Monnens; brothers-in-law, Don Monnens, Fr. Merle Monnens; and nephews Rick Collins, Dave Mausser and Jim Ehr. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Darlene Collins; and many nieces and nephews
Ray’s family would like to extend their deep appreciation to each and every Bethany Home employee for their love, friendship and exceptional care given to Ray over the years. Also, to the residents of Bethany Home for their wonderful friendship. Thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and Medical Associates for their care and kindness given to Ray; and a special thank you to his two nieces Sharon Foust and Monica Redmond for all their loving care of Ray over the years.