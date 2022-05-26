Arthur “Art” Wille, 58, of Dubuque, passed away on May 23 at home surrounded by his family, after a two-year battle with colon cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28th, 2022, at Holy Family Church with Fr. Rodney Allers and Fr. John Moser officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. After the burial, a celebration honoring Art’s life will be held at the home of Margie and Jerry Behnke in Epworth, Iowa.
Art was born on May 30, 1963 in Dubuque, son of Agnes (Theisen) and Edward Wille. He graduated from Leo High School in Holy Cross in 1981. Art married Sandy (Behnke) on June 25, 1999 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Ia.
Art worked at Nordstrom Distribution for many years, drove truck for Yellow freight, Nortran, U.S. mail truck and UPS. Most recently he was employed at Behnke Trailers.
Art enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, fishing, and working in his food plots to feed the deer every winter. He loved attending his sons’ baseball and basketball games and track meets. Art was an honest man who had the ability to converse with anyone at any time. He will be remembered by friends and family as a very faithful, caring, and loving man. He was extremely proud of his sons.
Art is survived by his wife Sandy (Behnke) and two sons, Evan and Jon; his parents Ed and Agnes; three sisters Margie (Jerry) Behnke, Barb (Jim) Behnke and Tracy (Ray) Hauser; his three brothers Ken (Lisa), Greg (Roxanne) and Jason (Suzanne). Also surviving, his parents-in-law Mel and Barb Behnke; his two sisters-in-law Sue (Mark) Hartung and Dee (Jason) Froehlich; his three brothers-in-law Dan (Darlene) Behnke, Doug (Dee) Behnke and Dale (Jessica) Behnke. He has many nieces and nephews. Art was proceeded in death by a sister-in-law, Sherry Behnke.
We would like to thank the Drs and staff at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and Hospice of Dubuque for assistance in Art’s fight. Most of all we have immense gratitude to all our family, friends, teammates and parents, coworkers, and our Holy Family faith family for their support, generosity, prayers, time, and comfort. There are no words to describe the love we feel from all of you.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, in Dubuque, IA is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
