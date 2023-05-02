WAVERLY, Iowa — Diane “Dee” Francis Hansen, age 83, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.

Dee was born on April 28, 1940, in Dyersville, Iowa, to Louis and Josephine (Klein) Reittinger. She graduated from the St. Joseph’s High School, Dubuque, Iowa, in 1958. On April 30, 1960, Dee was united in marriage to Donald L. Hansen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. Dee was a loving and nurturing wife and mother. Dee was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Dee will be remembered as kind, funny, and always willing to give her unfiltered opinions. Her greatest enjoyment was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their many accomplishments and life milestones filled her with pride. She also liked hanging out with friends, commenting and sharing on Facebook, dancing, golfing, bowling, volleyball, and flower gardening.

