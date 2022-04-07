Jean A. Bellmeyer, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
M. Paul Blum, Beetown, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, River Valley Community Church, Cassville, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
John P. Boland, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Karen Funke, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, April 8, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Charles Hermsen, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Kenneth L. Hess, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, Calvary United Methodist Church, Stockton. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas A. Hoffman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Bernard A. Maiers, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Russell F. Pate, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Grace Riley, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Alma C. Willenborg, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Ken Zaug, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.