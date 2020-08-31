SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Lewis H. Richardson, 88, of Shullsburg, Wisconsin, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque, Iowa.
Private family services will be at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. Burial will be at a later date in Shawnee Cemetery.
Lewis was born on October 18, 1931, in New Diggings, Wisconsin, the son of Charles and Helen (Gerbode) Richardson. He married Ruth E. Bennett on September 22, 1951, at the Primitive Methodist Church in New Diggings. They farmed in the New Diggings area.
Lewis will always be remembered most as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His happiest moments were when he was surrounded by his family enjoying just the simple things in life. No gathering was complete without the sharing of a heart filled family meal. He reminded his family so many times that they were his greatest accomplishment.
The country and the farm were definitely the place that Lewis found his peace. He loved tending to the cattle, driving his tractors and harvesting the crops. So many special memories are present due to time spent on the family farm.
In his younger days Lewis enjoyed traveling when time allowed and loved spending time with special friends.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth; three daughters, Lori Rupp, Shullsburg, Sandra (Richard) Hoyer, Cuba City, and Dawn (Wally) Wolfe, Epworth, IA; three sons, Ronald (Gail) Richardson, New Diggings, Richard (Carla) Richardson, Belleville, WI, and Terry (Laurie) Richardson, Cuba City; a sister, Ethel Studier, Cuba City; eighteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren with two on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Richardson; a son-in-law, Mike Rupp; and a brother-in-law, Lewis Studier.
The family requests no flowers. Condolences may be sent to the family at 1342 Richardson Lane, Shullsburg, WI 53586
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.