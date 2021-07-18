SAVANNA, Ill. — Anthony W. Green, 63, of Savanna, died Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where services will take place at 3 p.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
SAVANNA, Ill. — Anthony W. Green, 63, of Savanna, died Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where services will take place at 3 p.m.