KIELER, Wis. — Sister Dorothy Droessler, SSSF, 98, of Milwaukee, Wis., formerly of Kieler, Wis., died Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Milwaukee.
A memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, where a visitation will be held from 9 until 10:15 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Sister Dorothy was born on September 5, 1921, at home in Kieler, the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Flogel) Droessler.
She professed in the School Sisters of St. Francis on June 13, 1943.
Sister Dorothy enjoyed a life of family, vocation, service to God and being a mentor to all of her family.
Surviving is a sister-in-law, Carol (Ernie) Droessler; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings and spouses, Harold, Leon (Helena), Raymond (Louisa), Joe, Mary, Virgil (Virginia), Eugene (Rita), Gerald (Louetta), Albin (Bernadette), Lola Rose (Jamie) Dye and Ernest (Beverly).
In lieu of flowers, a Sister Dorothy Droessler memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.