SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Carla Sonnenberg, O.P., died at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Private services will be held at Sinsinawa.
Sister Carla’s life was one of cheerful, generous service throughout the 63 years of her religious life. She assisted in the management of the Dominican Motherhouse at Sinsinawa for 26 years (1957-1983), in various ways, including Mound transportation services. For the next 27 years (1983-10) she offered her skills and services at Dominican High School, Whitefish Bay, Wis.
In 2010, she returned to the Sinsinawa Motherhouse. In 2016, she joined the community at St. Dominic Villa.
Anita Elizabeth was born in Wauwatosa, Wis., on March 2, 1926, to Charles and Loretta (Savage) Sonnenberg.
She is survived by nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters.
Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City, is handling arrangements.