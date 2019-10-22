OSSIAN, Iowa — Jean Marie Groff, 95, Ossian, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Ossian. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. before Mass time at the church in Ossian. Inurnment will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery in Ossian. Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Ossian is in charge of arrangements.