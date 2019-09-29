Daniel J. Kelly, of Somerville, Ala., formerly of Epworth, died Sept. 6.
He graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1965. Mr. Kelly was a 20-year U.S. Army retiree. (MSG)
Survivors include his wife MaryAnn and his sons Christopher and Eric, three grandchildren and one step-grandchild, all of Alabama; a brother, John Taft, of Cascade, Iowa; sisters, Connie Hartbecke and Kathy Hartbecke, both of Epworth, Iowa, and Peggy Bailey, of Norfolk, Va., and brother-in-law Al Niemocienski, of Walsworth, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Calvin Kelly and Irene Taft; and a son, Brian.