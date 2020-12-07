Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Wendell I. Bennett, Platteville, Wis. — Vistitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Ida M. Breitbach, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Edward J. Dotterweich, Otter Creek, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek. Services: 11 a.m. today, at the church.
Carolyn M. Gibbs, Portola Valley, Calif. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the church.
Hazel M. Grimm, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, at the church.
Leila Hefel, Holy Cross, Iowa — Services: 11:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, North Buena Vista, Iowa.
Harold Hilliard, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, Grandview United Methodist Church, Dubuque.
James R. Kozelka, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien.
JoAnn M. McPoland, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
The Rev. Andrew G. Opedahl Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Eileen H. Pierce, La Crosse, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Blessed Sacrament Church, La Crosse. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. today, at the church.
Elsie E. Virtue, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Isaac J. Weires, Madison, Wis. — Visitation: 2:30 to 4: 30 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque.