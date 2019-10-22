WEST UNION, Iowa — Cole Brady (Schatz) Sanchez, 34, of West Union, Iowa, died unexpectedly Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
There will be a Graveside Service held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at West Union Cemetery. If you would like to make a memorial in Cole’s name, please send it to the North Fayette Valley Mental Health Awareness Team at: M.H.A.T, Attn: Barb Schoeder, 600 N. Pine St., West Union. IA, 52175. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union is assisting the family.