Marie M. Ambrosy, 86, of Dubuque, formerly of Otter Creek, Iowa, died July 10, 2020.
Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial for Marie will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Father Dave Ambrosy as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Otter Creek. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.