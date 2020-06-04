Diane D. (Heim) Weis, 81, of Dubuque, Iowa, received her angel wings on June 1, 2020. She passed peacefully at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, with Rev. Paul Attah-Nsiah officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page at 10 a.m. Saturday. For those attending the visitation, we remind you to practice the social distancing guidelines that have been set for us.
Diane was born in Dubuque on December 22, 1938, the daughter of Frank and Regina (Schueller) Heim. Diane received her education at Holy Ghost Catholic School and Immaculate Conception Academy, of Dubuque. She married Sylvester Weiland on October 6, 1956, and together they had four children. She later married Leonard Weis on June 23, 1973 and together they had one child.
Diane was a homemaker and worked for the Dubuque Community Schools. She mostly worked at Fulton as a food service worker until her retirement. She loved the kids at school; they brought her joy. Diane was a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, she often volunteered at the parish and the school. Her hobbies included embroidery, crocheting, gardening and canning. Diane was an amazing cook. She loved cooking and baking for her family and she would always make sure everyone was well fed.
Diane’s greatest joy was her family and she had a heart of gold. She was a loving, caring and giving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She showed love not only to her own children, but all children. She was very social and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Music gave Diane much joy and she enjoyed singing all the old tunes. She had an infectious smile and laugh that lit up a room.
She is survived by her five children, Barb (Paul) Spirkowyc, Rockhill, SC, Michael Weiland, Dubuque, Mark (Jennifer) Weiland, Bernard, IA, Martin (Becky) Weiland, Cuba, IL, Lynn (Jason) Watters, Dubuque; two siblings, Robert (Mary) Heim, East Dubuque, IL, and Danny Heim, of Eldon, MO; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; seven step-children; twenty one step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husbands; six brothers Clarence, Kenny, Eddie, Dick, John and Timmy Heim; two sisters Betty Jewett and Vivian Waechter; a granddaughter, Sydney Watters, and one stepdaughter.
Thank you to Dr. Andrea Ries, the nurses and staff at Dubuque Specialty Care and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, a Diane Weis memorial fund will be established. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.