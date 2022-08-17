“A jack of all trades is a master of none, but oftentimes better than a master of one.”
—Robert Greene
Camilla May Tjarks was unequivocally better than a master of one: seamstress, carpenter, scuba diver, life guard, artist, pilot, administrative assistant, entrepreneur, clothing retailer, graphic designer, IT specialist, voracious reader, lover of learning as if she would live forever, Suduko-master, mother, grandmother and wife. She has lost her battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, and it is a shame that such a fruitful mind had to be devoured by unforgiving dementia.
Camilla passed away on August 13th, 2022 at home. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family and friends may also gather after 9:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where a service will be held at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. John Crawford officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the following links:
Born to Ernest and Madelyn Lyon in Jefferson, Iowa on July 19, 1941, Cam was an only child. But don’t for a minute think that she was lonely as she had a multitude of cousins with whom she kept up. Life in Jefferson was a bit on the sleepy side, and Cam aspired to get out of town to make her own way in the world. She attended the University of Iowa where she completed a BA in Social Work. It was here that she met her husband, Heyo, on a blind date. The irony of this story is that they were on a couples blind date with different partners. Fortunately they sussed out their partnerships, and after 3 years of courtship, Heyo and Cam married on August 25 of 1962. Her wedding dress was lovingly handmade by her mother-in-law-to-be.
Tanya, Tasha and Heyo were born to the couple between the years of 1970 and 1980. It’s been said that during the pregnancy of her son, at the age of 40, she had never been more alive and glowing. At that time, Cam and Heyo had just completed building the house of their dreams. It was in this house that Cam was able to peacefully pass, surrounded by family, from earth to her peaceful eternity.
Never did Cam say, “Absolutely not!” when someone brought home a stray pet or wanted to try a new hobby. She was ferociously supportive of her children and their paths in life. She taught her children how to handle tools, how to ski and swim, how to build a fire, how to sew, crochet and howto use a computer (Cam was an Apple geek before Apple was a household name). She tirelessly spotted them while practicing gymnastics, encouraged them to play piano and catch fireflies. She carefully explained the fine art of peeing in the woods without getting their shoes wet.
In her role as wife to her husband’s busy dental career she attended a multitude of public events with him — holiday events, speeches, celebrations, or inaugurations — and was content that the spotlight was his. Cam and Heyo enjoyed traveling together, with one of her favorite trips being to Egypt and riding camels. They had the fortune of seeing some very amazing places while globe-trotting.
Cam was a member of PEO, Chapter IP, a philanthropic organization which supports the education of women around the world. She served the Chapter in many capacities, including President, Vice-President and Secretary. She was a member and a quilter (“The Cover Girls”) with St. Paul Lutheran Church, a member of the University of Iowa Psi Omega Dental (wives) fraternity, a board member of the Dubuque District Dental Society Wives, as well as a proud supporter of National Public Radio. One of Cam’s regrets in life was never owning a 3D printer. She understood the potential of using it for art, architecture and even the development of dentistry. It is obvious to all who knew her that she was quite a visionary.
Cam was preceded in death by her parents, and her surrogate parents, in-laws Hermann and Talkea Tjarks. She leaves behind her husband of almost 60 years; her children, Tanya, Tasha (Jon Morgan) of Franklin, WI and Heyo (Rosie) of Maderia, CA; her grandchildren, Madeline (21), Myra (12), Eli (10), Tenley (3) and Teagan (9 mos); her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Helga and Richard Van Iten and their son Heyo (Tatiana) Van Iten, her beloved Aunt Bev and Uncle Keith McCarthy; and her best bud, Pete (the mutt).
Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep
By Mary Elizabeth Frye
Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am in a thousand winds that blow,
I am the softly falling snow.
I am the gentle showers of rain,
I am the fields of ripening grain.
I am in the morning hush,
I am in the graceful rush
Of beautiful birds in circling flight,
I am the starshine of the night.
I am in the flowers that bloom,
I am in a quiet room.
I am in the birds that sing,
I am in each lovely thing.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there. I do not die.
