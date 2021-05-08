Thomas E. “Tom” Braem, 72, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, after a long, happy and fulfilling life.
To celebrate Tom’s life, private family services were held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street.
Tom was born on June 30, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Elvin and Agnes (Favre) Braem.
Tom was preceded in death by both his parents; a brother, Curtis; a sister-in-law, Mary Lea (McCarthy); and a brother-in-law, Richard Gattenbein.
He is survived by his much loved son, E.C., whom he lived with the last several years of his life; two sisters, Melody Gattenbein and Winifred (Richard) Viertel; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong dear friends.
Tom went to Wahlert and Senior High Schools and after graduation attended Northern Iowa Community College in Mason City.
On January 26, 1973, he married Sharon McElmeel, and she survives him. Tom spent his working life as an upholsterer for 43 years at Flexsteel Industries, retiring in 2013.
All those who knew Tom understood his great love of the Mississippi River and riding on his jet ski affectionately known as “Tomissippi.” A favorite saying of his was “Just give me a beach and a beer.” He also enjoyed playing horseshoes and golf and was a Braves, Colts, Celtics and Hawkeyes fan. Tom and his happy-go-lucky presence will be remembered and missed by all whose life he made an impact on as he traverses the universe beyond with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes, though ours now hold tears. A life well lived is an inspiration to us all. Cheers and a Bud Light to Tom!
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Tom by paying it forward through random acts of kindness.
