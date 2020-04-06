MONTFORT, Wis. — Daniel Bryan Knutson, 70, of Montfort, Wis., died April 3, 2020.
After restrictions are lifted from the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will plan a celebration of Dan’s life to be held at the Sheddy’s Bar and Grill in Montfort.
