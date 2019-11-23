DARLINGTON, Wis. — Jack D. White, 77, of Darlington, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his home, in Darlington, surrounded by his family.
He was born January 13, 1942, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Boyd and Verle (Ross) White. Jack grew up in the Fayette area where he farmed on the family farm from 1964-1971. If you measure a man by his accomplishments in life, Jack rose to the occasion. He met the love of his life at an early age, Rita Rielly. He married Rita on August 27, 1960, and together they spent the next 59 years growing their family, traveling and enjoying the little things in life. In 1971, he and Rita moved their family into Darlington where he drove truck for Glendenning Redi Mix for over 30 years, retiring in 2008. Following his retirement, he co-owned and operated the Wash & Shop Laundry Mat in Darlington and Belmont. He also spent time working at the Rielly Family Farm helping with field work. Jack was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church a branch of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Darlington. He was proud of his family and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jack said, “they always made my day.” When Jack wasn’t driving truck, he spread joy through his woodworking talents making wagons, doll beds and cutting boards that were treasured by many. He was a true farmer at heart, all he needed to do was dig the hole and a beautiful flower would bloom. He also enjoyed photography and traveling around the United States. Jack never met a stranger and would always have a joke or a story to share. He also spent many days down at the Towne House drinking coffee and sharing his knowledge with his friends. He had a genuine, kind soul and a great sense of humor, who will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Jack is survived by his wife Rita at home; his children, Sandy (Scott) Bryson, of Darlington, Steve (Rhonda) White, of Milton, Wis., Linda (Jason) McCutchin, of Cottage Grove, Wis., and Kim White-Faull, of Mineral Point, Wis.; his grandchildren, Shelly Bryson, Alissa (Russell) Hull, James (Valerie) Bryson, Jonathon Bryson, Jordon (Sarah) Bryson, Lincoln Bryson, Rebecca (Calvin Lietzow) White, Sarah (Dean) Robke, Amy White, Sydney McCutchin, Garrett Faull, and Madisen Faull; his great-grandchildren, Letha, Leighton, Grey, Rhett, Briana, and Eliot; his brothers, Ron (Janet) White, of New Glarus, Wis., and Roger White of Stoughton, Wis.; his sister, A. Virginia Douglas, of Darlington; a brother-in-law, Dick (Patti) Rielly; and his sisters-in-law, Shirley (Paul) Leu, Jean Riley, Sue Rielly, Midge Cutler, Connie (Lewie) Burmeister and Mary Ellen (Dave) Jacobson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Audrey Verle White; his parents-in-law, James and Kathryn Rielly; his brothers-in-law, Dick Douglas, Thom Rielly, James Rielly, Lornie Riley and Gerry Cutler; and his sister-in-law, Jan White.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a branch of Our Lady of Fatima Parish (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington), with Rev. Joji Reddy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, where a rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. A visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 10:30 until 11:15 am. at the church. Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jack’s name.
The family would like to thank Drs. Bernardoni, Robiolio and Hegeman, Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, and Upland Hills Hospice for all of their care and compassion.