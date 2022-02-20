SONORA, Calif. — Jean M. Sheehan, 66, of Sonora and formerly of rural Bellevue, Iowa, died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek, Iowa, where services will follow.

Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Bellevue, is assisting the family.

