Dave H. Althaus, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 4 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Grace A. Burkhard, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 1:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Jeffrey L. Corlett, McGregor, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Backwoods Bar & Grill, McGregor.
Charles J. Mason, Bradenton, Fla. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Mary P. Sertle, Stockton, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill.
Donald L. Supple, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Temple Hill, Iowa.
Ann E. Symons, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, with a rosary service at 9:30 a.m. Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Lenore M. Wimmer, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, Faith Lutheran Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
