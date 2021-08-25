Sister Mary Joan Lickteig, PBVM, 92, died on August 18, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa.
On Saturday, August 28, friends may call from 12:30 — 1 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, where there will be a sharing of memories at 1 p.m. and funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West.
Sister Mary Joan, daughter of Ambrose and Rose (McMahon), was born Patricia Ann Lickteig on January 2, 1929, in Algona, Iowa. She entered the Sisters of the Presentation from Sexton, Iowa, on September 8, 1949, and professed her perpetual vows on June 19, 1955.
Sister Joan earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Clarke College (now Clarke University) in Dubuque, Iowa and a Doctorate in Education from the University of Iowa. Sister Joan’s “claim to fame” is that the entire span of her educational ministry took place in Dubuque. She ministered at St. Columbkille and Resurrection Schools as an elementary teacher and principal. Later she worked at the Archdiocesan Center as an educational consultant, followed by teaching at Clarke College as a professor. Serving as a reading specialist was her final educational ministry. Sister Joan was elected leader of the Presentation congregation from 1985 — 1989.
When she retired to Mount Loretto in 2009 she was invited by community leadership to write an informal history of the Dubuque Presentation Sisters. She researched, wrote and rewrote from 2009 — 2011, delivering the Dubuque community story, Tending the Light. She then coauthored another writing project with Sister Sheila Ann Dougherty “Psalms for the Season,” a book of psalms, prayers and reading for community prayer. Though according to Sister Joan, her “official retirement” began sometime in 2012, she continued to write reflections for community wake services, lead a faith-sharing group, co-lead an evolutionary awareness group and centering prayer group, and participate in Scripture sharing.
Sister Joan possessed a passion for reading and literacy. She earned various professional recognitions: recipient of the Meneve Dunham Award for Teaching Excellence while at Clarke College and Professor Emeritus designation upon leaving Clarke, even the KWWL Gold Star Teacher Award. The title she most cherished was Sister of the Presentation.
Surviving are her brother, Donald Lickteig and sister-in-law Evelyn Lickteig, beloved nieces, nephews and the Sisters of the Presentation with whom she shared her life for 72 years.
Sister Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Joan Lickteig Elbert and brother-in-law, Paul Elbert; her brother Charlie Lickteig and sister-in-law, Helen Lickteig; her sister Mary Lickteig; and her brother Ambrose “Tim” Lickteig.
The Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements and will be livestreaming the funeral Mass on their Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to the Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road, Dubuque, IA 52001 or online at www.dbqpbvms.org.