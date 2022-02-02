James “Jim” Field Jr. died of natural causes on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center. Per Jim’s wishes, there will be no public services. Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
Jim was born on April 2, 1944 to James and Rose Mary (Meyer) Field. He attended “University of Cathedral” grade school where he was awarded the all-around athlete trophy in eighth grade. He was united in marriage to Rosalyn “Cookie” Manderscheid on September 8, 1962, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Jim worked as a produce manager at the Dubuque Pack retail market and was a supervisor at Flexsteel Industries. Jim was an accomplished athlete, excelling in any sport he played. He was a great bowler and was a member of the 700 club. Jim was also inducted into the Kiwanis softball Hall of Fame, and the Fast Pitch softball Hall of Fame. He was a diehard Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Jim also enjoyed owning and racing Greyhound dogs for many years. He especially treasured his Friday morning breakfasts with his grandchildren Jenna and Tyler Field — a tradition started when they were just babies. Jim is survived by his wife; Cookie, children; James (Deb) Field of Atlantic, Iowa, Steven (Kathy) Field of Wichita, Kansas, Michael Field of Dubuque, and Jeffrey (Linda) Field of Dubuque; his grandchildren; Jenna Field, Tyler Field, Amber Cain (Rob Roussel), and Jeremy (Ashley) Gulick; great-grandchildren; Henry, Ryker, Wyatt, Jack, Maddie, and Odin; sisters; Barbara Field and Rosemary Lehr both of Dubuque; in-laws; David (Dee) Manderscheid of Palmetto, Florida, and Pattie Husemann of Missouri. Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father James on April 2, 1988, and his mother Rose Mary on September 1, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents-in-law; Merlin and Rosalyn Manderscheid; sister-in-law; Donna Lang, and brother-in-law; Wayne Manderscheid.
Jim’s family would like to extend a most heartfelt thank you to all of the nursing staff at Mercy One Medical Center for their care and compassion given to Jim the past few weeks. They wish to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mark Janes, and Kim Ehlers ARNP, for their care for Jim since 2007.