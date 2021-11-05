Kenneth F. “Fritz” Schmerbach Jr., 66 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on November 2, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Will Layton officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Fritz was born on July 2, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa son of Kenneth and Roberta (Downing) Schmerbach.
Fritz was a member of the Dubuque Senior High School class of 1973 and began his career working at Eagle Food Store for 32 years and worked at Triton Manufacturing for 6 years before retiring. Many of his customers from Eagle Food Store became lifelong friends.
In his younger years he enjoyed bowling, playing softball, card playing, camping and traveling to NASCAR races with family. He enjoyed time with family and friends gathering to watch his favorite sport teams. He was a diehard Iowa Hawkeye, Chicago Cubs and most importantly, he loved the Chicago Bears. Although Fritz didn’t marry and have children of his own, his nieces and nephews were like children to him and meant the world to him. Fritz always had a smile, enjoyed carrying on a good conversation over breakfast with friends or with anyone he met. Fritz loved his family unconditionally and family meant everything to him, and he meant the world to his family.
He is survived by his mother, Roberta Schmerbach of Guttenberg. Siblings: Sister, Deb (Bob) Richardson of Peosta, Brothers; Rob (Beth) Schmerbach of Dyersville, Jim (Angie) Schmerbach of Durango, Don Schmerbach and Dave (Sara) Schmerbach of Dubuque. Nieces and Nephews: Jason, Tanya, Jeff, Ellen, Amanda, Austin, Megan, McKenzi, Andrew and Emma and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Schmerbach, and his grandparents.
Although Fritz is not physically here anymore, his love and light will live on and be forever in our hearts.