Days shy of his 84th birthday, David “Dave” Leroy Simon died from the COVID-19 virus Monday, November 23rd, 2020, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Born November 27th, 1936, to Anthony “Tony” and Mary “Bernice” (Kelly) Simon, Dave lived a life of service to country, community, and family. Joining the Navy at 20, Dave served on the USS Lake Champlain aircraft carrier as an air controlman. Returning to Dubuque after service he worked nights at the John Deere plant and continued pursuing a degree. Luck would find him taking a class on the Clarke campus where he spotted a young Susan and immediately offered to ‘buy her a drink’ at the water fountain. While some may say that his line was far from original, no one can argue its success as Dave and Susan (Frick) celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this past August.
Regretting that he had not actively participated in the civil rights movement while a younger man, Dave joined and ultimately led the Dubuque Human Rights Commission from 1983-1985 in its mission to end discriminatory practices including employment and housing in his hometown. He continued his service to Dubuque serving on the City Council from 1985-1989. In his retirement, Dave mentored teens at Dubuque Central Alternative High School and volunteered with Hospice, an organization that ultimately helped him during his final days.
Having begun his 31 year career at John Deere Dubuque Works working nights in the factory, Dave eventually moved into the drafting and engineering side of manufacturing where he worked on numerous projects. After pausing his education during the early years of marriage and childrearing, he graduated from Loras College in 1977. Among those in attendance were Dave’s children, miserably hot but proud standing at the Loras Rock Bowl for the ceremony. An early feminist, Dave was an active parent and encouraged and supported his wife as she pursued career, graduate school, and entrepreneurship.
With a passion for travel, history, music, and exploring, Dave combined those loves when ever he could. Dave’s children can attest to long driving vacations spent visiting major battle sites instead of amusement parks. His life-long pursuit of opera began as a young man living in New York sparked by a buddy who was able to sneak him in to the Metropolitan Opera House and later to scheduling trips to visit his adult children around performances by The Three Tenors and Wagner’s Ring Cycle. As Dave’s Parkinson disease progressed, he lived vicariously through the travels of Sue and their children.
A life enriched by amazing friendships; Dave relished the adventures shared throughout his life. Whether it was recounting basic training and traveling through the deep south, his ‘walk in the woods’, or James Joyce book club Dave was gifted by his network of friends.
Dave loved his wife Sue and their children Doug, Jennifer, and Paula, considering their spouses Pilar Almy, George Zanjani, and Dave Mukherjee the better halves. He dearly loved his nine grandchildren: Owen, Alexandra and Duncan Zanjani, Maite, Anita, Paula and Anthony Simon, and Matthew and Simon Mukherjee. Dave is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Thomas, Vern “Ozzie”, and John “Jack” Simon.
Dave was fortunate to be under the compassionate care of the team at Bethany Home and Hospice. Plans to donate his body to further scientific research were thwarted because of University of Iowa policies surrounding the COVID-19 infection. A celebration of life service for Dave will be held at a later date. Friends may share condolences to the family (suefricksimon@yahoo.com). Memorials may be sent to Bethany Home or Hospice of Dubuque.
