EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. LaVern D. “Vern” Ehrler, 55, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, accidentally at home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at Schapville, Ill., (rural Scales Mound), with Rev. James Mehltretter officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena, Ill. Friends and relatives of Vern may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9:15 a.m. Thursday at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is in charge of arrangements.
Vern was born on December 3, 1963, in Galena, Ill., the son of Melvin G. and Mary E. (Wachter) Ehrler. He was a graduate of Scales Mound High School, class of 1982. Vern was employed at Rite Hite Corporation in Dubuque for 30-plus years. His social life consisted of playing pool, darts, bowling, golf, cards, boating and being with friends at some of their favorite places. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Vern was a lifelong member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at Schapville. Vern will truly be missed by a multitude of family and friends from the entire tri-state area.
Surviving are his siblings, Janice Radabaugh, of Galena, Ill., Kay Hesselbacher, of Apple River, Ill., Marie (Harold “Jim”) Moser, of Galena, Mel (Deb) Ehrler, of East Dubuque, Ronald “Ron” (Connie) Ehrler and Kathy (Marvin) Gerlich, both of Galena, and Nancy (Stephen) Petsche, of Lena, Ill.; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces-and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mary; three brothers, George, David and Jim; sister-in-law, Vicky Hesselbacher Ehrler; brothers-in-law, Loren Hesselbacher and Dean Radabaugh, and a great-niece Gabby Petsche.
In lieu of flowers, a LaVern D. “Vern” Ehrler memorial fund has been established.
