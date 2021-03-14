ASBURY, Iowa — Maggie Elizabeth Pearce, 25, of Asbury, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home in Asbury.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 15, 2021, from 9 a.m. until noon. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Maggie’s family.
The funeral service for Maggie will be at noon Monday, March 15, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Father David Flanagan as the officiant. Burial will be in Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, Wis. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Maggie was born February 22, 1996, in Dubuque, the daughter of Daniel Pearce and Pilar Swift. She graduated from Dubuque Hempstead and went on to attend and graduate from NICC with her Associate’s of Nursing. Maggie worked as a nurse for Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Our Maggie Sunshine Girl loved hanging out with her family; Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday because it meant just spending time with her mom, Mol, and Jack. Highlights of Maggie’s life include camping, vacationing with her Uncle John and his family, and going to the Dells. Maggie was a compassionate, hard-working, intelligent young woman who was dedicated to providing loving care to her elderly patients and to Nathaniel’s boys, Kobe and Daylen. An avid Packer fan, Mags was the first to send out a text to the rest of the family about just how this team should be coached and managed!
Maggie loved music and singing aloud, but according to her beloved, Nathaniel, “She did not have the best voice, but she sure would try.” Playing euchre, conducting word searches with her glitter pens, driving her Mustang, snuggling her kitties, Chow and Rousey, and eating heaps of mashed potatoes and gravy were among her favorite activities. We will miss her sarcastic sense of humor and the sunshine that radiated from her sweet smile. Maggie and Nathaniel were expecting their first child, whom they called “our girl, baby Isla.” To Nathaniel, Maggie will forever be “my pretty girl.”
Survivors include her fiancé, Nathaniel Hargrove, of Asbury; Nathaniel’s sons, Kobe and Daylen; mother, Pilar (Tracy Wiegal) Swift; sister, Molly (Travis Heiar) Pearce; brother, Jackson Pearce; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins who adored her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Daniel Pearce. A memorial has been established. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Maggie’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.