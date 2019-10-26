APLINGTON, Iowa — Anthony Joseph Guyer, 29, of Aplington, Iowa, formerly of West Union, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, Iowa, and one hour before services at the church on Friday. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, West Union, Iowa, with Pastor Rusty Phillips as the officiant. Inurnment will be at a later date at Garden of Memories, Waterloo, Iowa.
