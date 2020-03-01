APPLETON, Wis. — Dr. Donald R. Baughman, 91, of Heartwood Homes Senior Living, Appleton, WI, formerly of Kerrville, TX, and Dubuque, IA, passed away suddenly on February 25, 2020.
Donald was born May 24, 1928, in Charles City, IA, the son of Helen and Leo Baughman. After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School, Don entered the Marine Corps. He graduated from the University of Iowa School of Medicine and during that time he met the love of his life, Joan, and moved to Dubuque to raise 6 children. Don served as a radiologist in Dubuque and the Tri-State area hospitals and Dubuque Internal Medicine for over 30 years.
Don and his loving wife Joan spent 67 wonderful years of marriage together. Don is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, Grant (Patti) Baughman, of Neenah, WI, and their children Lindsay (Ryan) Moore, of Neenah, WI, Adam (fiancee, Valerie Mansour), of Boulder, CO, Ashley (Travis) Rewalt, of Menasha, WI; Dirk (Julie) Baughman, and their children Mitchell and Mark, of Lincoln NE; Scott Baughman, of Prescott, AZ; daughter Joan (William) Primasing, of Dubuque, and their children Zak Dunne (significant other Angie Germaine), of Dubuque, and Meggan and Jack Shedd, of Chicago, IL; daughter Jane Baughman, of Grand Forks, ND, and her children Ali Howell, of San Diego, CA, and Michael Dubay (fiancee, Tierney Bevers), of New Richmond, WI; and great-grandchildren, Nolan and Daphne Moore, and Grace and Cole Dunne.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Mark Baughman.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service.