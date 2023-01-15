Joyce Beth (Ludwig) Ahmann, 89, of Dubuque passed on Monday January 9, 2023 at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday January 17, 2023 at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church with Father Steve Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Monday January 16, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a wake service starting at 3:00 p.m.
Joyce was born on July 26, 1934 in S.W. Wisconsin, the daughter of Irven and Margaret (Kramer) Ludwig.
Recommended for you
Joyce married the love of her life, Donald Ahmann on April 23, 1955 at Sacred Heart Church. Together, they enjoyed 60 years of love and marriage and raised six children.
In her youth, Joyce could be found working at Roshek’s department store. Once her children arrived, she settled into her most important job — being a mom and managing a busy home. You could often find Joyce in the kitchen listening to the radio or baking, or cheering for her favorite teams: the Cubs, the Bears, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. The family also enjoyed their escapes to Eagle Lake, MN for vacation with cousins and friends.
A devoted Catholic and longtime member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society, Joyce was also quite social and knew how to have a good time with family and friends. Joyce was always up for a game of cards over the years, whether with her card club, fellow residents or her grandkids. Joyce also enjoyed listening to music and loved dancing. A proud wife, aunt, mom, grandma, and great-grandma, Joyce cherished spending time and connecting with loved ones and friends.
She is survived by her six children: Robert (Christine Reynolds) Ahmann of St. Catherines, Becky Oberbroeckling of Dubuque, Donna (Steve Cook) Chimera of Galena, Illinois, Sandee Fry of Bakersfield, California, Dave (Kris) Ahmann of Bellevue, Linda (Jeremy Faerman) Ahmann of Houston, Texas and Walt Oberbroeckling, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Don, her parents, three sisters: Helen, Lenice, and June, and two brothers: Orville, and Earl.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dubuque Hospice.
Our family wishes to thank the staff of Stonehill Care Center, especially those who gave such kind and gentle service to her in her final days, Dr. Matthew Kirkendall and the staff at Grand River Medical, and Hospice of Dubuque. Special thanks to her beloved nieces and nephews who called her faithfully every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.