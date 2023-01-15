Joyce Beth (Ludwig) Ahmann, 89, of Dubuque passed on Monday January 9, 2023 at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday January 17, 2023 at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church with Father Steve Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Monday January 16, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a wake service starting at 3:00 p.m.

