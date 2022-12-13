MONROE, Wis. — Sabrina M. (Walton) Foley, age 42 of Monroe, WI formerly of Shullsburg, WI passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI after a courageous 2nd battle with breast cancer.
Sabrina was born May 14, 1980 in Darlington the daughter of Carl Walton and Tina (Clewley) Walton. She grew up in Shullsburg, WI where she graduated valedictorian of her class in 1998. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin — Whitewater. In 2002, she started working for RR Donnelley in Monroe as a Customer Service Representative for 20 years. Shortly after college, she had her two children and raised her family in Monroe where they have resided since.
Sabrina is survived by her children: Kristina and James Foley at home; her longtime partner: Garin Turner; her mother: Tina (Clewley) Walton; two brothers: Charles Walton of Shullsburg and Frank Walton of Warren, IL, one sister: Beatrice (Vincent) Averkamp of Worthington, IA; and her nieces and nephews: Ilayzia and Eliza Walton, and Dorrance, Zander, and LeRoy Averkamp.
She was preceded in death by her father: Carl Walton.
Sabrina was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. Ten months later she received the news that she was in remission. Unfortunately, in 2020 the cancer came back, and she had done everything in her power to beat it for the second time. She was a strong advocate and was proud to be a part of “Justice for a Cure — Breast Cancer Awareness Organization.” She fought with dignity and grace until the very end, something her family and friends will always be inspired by.
Sabrina’s children were her whole world. She always made sure they knew how much she loved them and how proud she was of them. She made it a priority to be involved in her children and nieces and nephew’s lives — always attending their school and sporting events throughout the years. She had a kind and gentle heart and had a soft spot for animals — especially her dog, Lola. Sabrina’s smile, laugh, and determination are something her family and friends will miss, but the memories will live on in them forever.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Gymnasium (344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Fr. Peter Lee officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Wednesday December 14, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) and on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Gym. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Sabrina’s name.
