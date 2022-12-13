MONROE, Wis. — Sabrina M. (Walton) Foley, age 42 of Monroe, WI formerly of Shullsburg, WI passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI after a courageous 2nd battle with breast cancer.

Sabrina was born May 14, 1980 in Darlington the daughter of Carl Walton and Tina (Clewley) Walton. She grew up in Shullsburg, WI where she graduated valedictorian of her class in 1998. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin — Whitewater. In 2002, she started working for RR Donnelley in Monroe as a Customer Service Representative for 20 years. Shortly after college, she had her two children and raised her family in Monroe where they have resided since.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.