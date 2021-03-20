LANCASTER, Wis. — Helen J. Anderson, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
She was born on September 15, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to Maurus and Helen (Rourke) Goetz. Helen became the bride of her second husband, Theodore Anderson, on August 5, 1977. They set up house on a farm in Greenwood, Illinois, and eventually retired to Lancaster, Wisconsin, once the kids flew the nest.
Helen attended Mundelein College for 3 years and eventually returned to college at St. Mary of the Woods College to complete her bachelor’s degree in Humanities. In her early years, she was a homemaker to her four children while also teaching baton and operating a baton costume company called “Show Off.” She also obtained her small aircraft pilot’s license and owned her own aircraft to fulfill her flying dreams.
Helen found her true passion within the landscape of Wisconsin and became a nationally recognized nature & wildlife photographer. Her photos have won numerous National, State & Local awards in magazines and various publications and have been on exhibit in several locations. She owned Helen Anderson Gallery in Lancaster, Wisconsin.
She loved her cameras, reading, her book club and enjoyed good food, chocolate & Brandy Alexanders. She was very involved with the American Players Theatre in Spring Green and was thrilled to be able to donate to several charities that were dear to her heart. She spent the past few years splitting her time between her home in Wisconsin and her second home in Fowler, Indiana.
Helen is survived by her children: John Goerner, Mary Goerner, Nancy Jackson (Paul), Alan Goerner and stepson, Chip Anderson (Vickie); four grandchildren: LeAnn Capelli (Forrest), Conor Jackson, Cole Jackson and Joshua Gallagly; three great-grandchildren: Clyde, McCoy & Wylie Cappelli; her beloved cats, Doyle and Darwin; and many, many dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Anderson; great-grandson, Cash Jackson; and her German Shepherd, Dillon.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, 1234 S Madison St., Lancaster, with Pastor Mark Hoehne officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Charitable donations in lieu of plants and flowers can be made to: American Players Theatre of Spring Green, Wisconsin; Schreiner Memorial Library; Lancaster Food Pantry and Lancaster Police Department, PO Box 30, Lancaster, WI 53813.